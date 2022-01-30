UNIUYO Female Student Runs Mad After She Was Dumped By Unknown People (Photos)

Facebook User, Edikan David, Has Drawn the Urgent Attention Of Nigerians On Facebook About the Female Uniuyo Student That Run Mad, Earlier today, after been dropped by Unknown Guys After Church.

See What The Facebook User Wrote On Facebook As Obtained By NaijaCover

Edikan David Wrote:

WHAT A WICKED WORLD ���

Earlier today, a uniuyo student whose photos appear below ran mad, after she was dumped by unknown people, close to the waste bin around NEW RING ROAD THREE BY UBOTEX U-TURN.

She identified herself as a University of Uyo student, and resides around IKPA ROAD.

Please if you know her kindly draw attention of her parent.

#Tragic

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: https://www.facebook.com/groups/928631017546950/permalink/1243202212756494/?flite=scwspnss

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...