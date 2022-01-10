Unknown Gunmen Kill Ebubeagu Member In Ebonyi, Others Kidnapped

BREAKING!!! Unknown Gunmen Kill Ebubeagu Member In Ebonyi, Others Reportedly Kidnapped

A yet-to-be identified gunmen have killed and set ablaze the body of a 32-year-old Ifeanyi Orogbo from Igweledeoha, Amagu, Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State, Igbere TV has learnt.

According to report, the deceased, before his death, was a member of the newly established Ebubeagu Security Network in the South East Region.

Speaking under the condition of anonymity, a resident of the area said the unknown gunmen traced late Orogwu to his drinking joint in the community at night and killed him before setting his body ablaze.

Another source added that the unknown gunmen equally kidnapped some members of the security network while others escaped.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, she confirmed the incident, adding that two persons have been arrested by the police in connection to the incident.

According to her “the DPO of Ikwo police division said that at about 3 am, he received a phone call from one source at Igweledeoha Amagu Ikwo that one Ebubeagu security outfit, Ifeanyi Orogbo, aged 32 years, an indigene of Igweledeoha was murdered and partially burnt by unknown persons in his beer parlour shop along Eke Achara, Agubia road.”

