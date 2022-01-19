Uti Nwachukwu Threatens To Expose Bottled Water Companies

Popular TV personality and winner of Big Brother Africa 5, Uti Nwachukwu has threatened to expose two major bottled water companies over rising diarrhea concerns, Igbere TV reports.

He expressed his concerns on Tuesday via Twitter.

According to him, these companies have started adding “chemicals” to their water and it is causing serious discomfort.

“Dear bottled water companies, please what have you started adding to your water? If I wanted to projectile poop 6-7 times a day, I’d have bought slimming tea!

“What’s all this? It can’t be only me! And it’s the biggest brand o! Two of una now! FIX IT make we nor call una name! I knew there was a problem when I was popping steady and it was smelling of chemicals! Like sanitiser! Or Alum or something!

“I stopped the first one. Poo ceased. The second one, no issues. I bought a small bottle and it was worse! This one came with ab discomfort, acid reflux and yes watery poo”.

Nwachukwu urged these companies to fix the problem or risk being called out on social media.

https://twitter.com/SirUTI/status/1483357177704292355?s=20

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...