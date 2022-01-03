Uzodimma To Name Sponsors Of Insecurity In Imo Tomorrow

Governor Hope Uzodimma will use the occasion of the sixth edition of Imo stakeholders forum scheduled to hold on Tuesday to name those who are sponsors and financiers of insecurity in the state.

Imo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

Emelumba said the Imo government is in possession of evidence of the involvement of those responsible for the carnage in the state in recent times.

The Commissioner added that Governor Uzodimma will also use the forum to update the people of the state on his performance in the last two years.

According to him, the stakeholders meeting/luncheon will hold on Tuesday at the Government House at noon at the Ahiajoku Convention Centre, Owerri.

Emelumba who said the meeting, the sixth in the series, is very crucial because of the weighty issues up for discussion and all those invited should be punctual.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/01/02/uzodimma-to-name-sponsors-of-insecurity-in-imo-tuesday/%3famp=1

