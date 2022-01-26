Uzodimma’s Achievements In Imo Health Sector As He Marks 2 Years In Office (Pix)

Governor Uzodimma’s Achievements In Imo Health Sector As He Marks 2 Years In Office (Photos)

The Governor Hope Uzodimma led administration from 2020 to date has tremendously improved the quality of health services rendered in the State. This was achieved by constructing and upgrading health facilities, introducing insurance policies and providing essential medical equipment for the health sector, IGBERETV reports.

Details of Gov. Uzodimma’s accomplishments in the health sector are as follow:

The Governor Hope Uzodimma led administration launched 10 mobile clinics to provide free acute medical care to the rural areas.

They offer health support services like health awareness promotion, family planning, essential obstetric care, immunization, cold chain, disease surveillance, food and nutrition programme and malaria elimination programme.

The Governor Hope Uzodimma led administration strengthened the State’s primary health care system by rehabilitating and upgrading the Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu. The hospital is now equipped with the first ever State owned Molecular biology laboratory in South East Region of Nigeria.

The Governor Hope Uzodimma led administration completed the renovation of the General Hospital, Umuguma.

In response to the global COVID 19 pandemic the Imo state government established six cases management centers for COVID 19 and also setup a COVID 19 testing laboratory.

To help combat COVID 19 in Imo State, the government provided 27 ambulances to the 27 Local Government Areaa in Imo State.

The Government fumigated all public places with the aim to combat COVID-19 pandemic.The frontal efforts deployed in managing the pandemic accounts for why Imo State has one of the lowest prevalent cases of the virus.

In November 2020 the Gov. Uzodimma led administration launched the Imo State civil service primary healthcare Center to attend to the health needs of civil servants in Imo State

The State Government has also begun the renovation of 305 primary healthcare centres across the 305 wards in Imo State.



