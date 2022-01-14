Uzodinma Marks 2nd Anniversary Of His Declaration As Governor By Supreme Court

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma took to his Facebook page to mark the second anniversary of his declaration as Imo state governor by the Supreme Court , IGBERETV reports.

He wrote;

“Two years ago, today, justice was delivered to Ndi Imo, as I reclaimed our People’s mandate at the Supreme Court.

As a product of justice, I have continued to uphold the same values under the #SharedProsperity mandate of our government to secure our common patrimony for all.

– Hope Uzodimma”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=477832697246451&id=100050591744627

FLASHBACK: HOW APC’s HOPE UZODINMA DEFEATED GOVERNOR IHEDIOHA OF THE PDP AT SUPREME COURT

Hope Uzodinma who came fourth during the 2019 governorship election in Imo state was declared winner by the Supreme Court.

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, declared Uzodinma winner of the Imo State governorship election which took place on March 9, 2019.

Based on the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ihedioha polled a total of 273,404 votes; Uche Nwosu (AA) got 190,364 votes, Ifeanyi Ararume (APGA) polled 114,676 votes while Uzodinma (APC) got 96,458 votes.

Uzodinma and Nwosu had individually petitioned the Tribunal claiming that they were the winners of the election. Top on the list of Uzodinma’s demands was that votes in 388 polling units were voided by INEC.

The electoral umpire defended its action saying the votes were cancelled due to over voting. Subsequently, Ihedioha defeated the petitioners at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The Appeal Court also upheld his election as governor of Imo state. But at the Supreme Court, things were a little different.

The seven-member panel whose lead judgment was read by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, unanimously agreed that results in 388 polling units were unlawfully excluded during the collation of the final governorship election result in Imo State.

Justice Kekere-Ekun said with the results from the 388 polling units added, Uzodinma polled a majority of the lawful votes and ought to have been declared the winner of the election by INEC.

She voided and set aside the declaration of lhedioha as the winner of the 2019 governorship election.

“Vote due to the appellant Senator Hope Uzodinma and the APC from 388 Polling Units were wrongly excluded from scores ascribed to the appellant(to them).

“It is thereby ordered that the appellant votes from 388 Polling Units unlawfully excluded from the appellant vote declared shall be added and that the first respondent, Emeka Ihedioha, was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the said election,” she declared.

https://igberetvnews.com/1412213/uzodinma-marks-2nd-anniversary-declaration-governor-supreme-court/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...