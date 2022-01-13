Veteran Actor, Adebayo Salami Pens Tribute To Wife On 70th Birthday (Pix)

Veteran actor Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello on Thursday penned down a tribute to his wife Risikat Ejide Adebayo to celebrate her 70th birthday, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post, the 68-year-old wrote: “You have been a beacon of strength at the home front and beyond; this unrivaled character remains integral to the kind of woman you have grown to be.

You mean al ot to me and the household, your 70th birthday is an indication of thanksgiving for us. May Allah continue to bless your endeavours my love. Happy birthday Alhaja Risikat Ejide Adebayo.”

Oga Bello’s son Femi Adebayo also celebrated his mum in an Instagram post.

“It’s my Sweet mother’s birthday!!! Pls the whole world should help me celebrate my mother at 70! Hmmmmm… EJIDE! Orisa bi iya o si…Abiamo boja gborogboro… My mother is many things, but top on the list is : “Love” She embodies the true meaning and definition of Love.

“She’s the true definition of ‘if I no chop…my mother no go chop..’It is my everyday prayer that if I have to come to this world 10 million times, the Almighty should make me come through her. Mummy I love you so mucIn Sha Allah I will celebrate your 120 years in this world in good health and abundance of blessings. Ejide…We all love you Continue to grow in health and peace of mind,” he wrote

Other celebrities like Bukky Wright, Jigan Babaoja, Kunle Afod, Yomi Fash Lanso and others also paid tribute to Mrs Adebayo in a video uploaded on Instagram.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j24JidnsdOY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdM0Tg2–9A

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYqQPkTlRSt/?utm_medium=copy_link

