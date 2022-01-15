Victor Osimhen Wins Nairaland Nigeria Football Fans Player Of The Year Award

Super eagles and SSC Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has won the Nairaland Nigerian Football Fans Player of the year award for the second time in a row. The former Lille hitman beat fellow super eagles forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Emmanuel Dennis to win the award in a poll conducted by football fans on Nairaland.

In the female category, Asisat Oshoala beat off competition from Chiamka Nnadozie and Rasheedat Ajibade to emerge the woman player of the year, while former Enyimba forward, Anayo Iwuala won the NPFL player of the year award for his exploits in the league. Akwa United were also voted the team of the year ahead of the super eagles and Enyimba FC.

The full list of winners:

1. Nigeria player of the year

Victor Osimhen 63 votes✓ Winner

Kelechi Iheanacho 11 votes

Emmanuel Dennis 6 votes

Total: 80

2. Nigerian female player of the year

Asisat Oshoala- 70 votes✓ Winner

Chiamka Nnadozie- 5 votes

Rasheedat Ajibade- 4 votes

Total: 79

3. NPFL player of the year

Anayo Iwuala- 40 votes✓ Winner

Olisa Ndah- 29 votes

Ojo Olorunleke- 7 votes

Total: 76

4. Most impactful new inclusion (2021)

Taiwo Awoniyi- 27 votes

Frank Onyeka- 47 votes✓ Winner

Kingsley Micheal- 3 votes

Total: 77

5. Best Ogedengbe goalkeeper of the year

Maduka Okoye- 59 votes✓ Winner

Ojo Olorunleke- 3 votes

Francis Uzoh- 15 votes

Total: 77

6. Stephen Keshi defender of the year

Zaidu Sanusi- 29 votes

Kevin Akpoguma- 10 votes

Ola Aina- 37 votes✓ Winner

Total: 77

7. Samuel Okwaraji midfielder of the year

Wilfred Ndidi- 50 votes✓ Winner

Frank Onyeka- 3 votes

Joe Aribo- 27 votes

Total: 80

8. Rasheed Yekini attacker of the year

Victor Osimhen- 55 votes✓ Winner

Paul Onuachu- 9 votes

Kelechi Iheanacho- 13 votes

Total:79

9. Most improved player

Taiwo Awoniyi- 50 votes✓ Winner

Kelechi Iheanacho- 25 votes

Frank Onyeka- 4 votes

Total: 79

10. Super eagles goal of the year

Alex Iwobi goal Vs Sierra Leone- 31 votes✓ Winner

Paul Onuachu goal Vs Benin republic- 13 votes

Kelechi Iheanacho second goal Vs Liberia- 28 votes

Total: 72

11. Best assist of the year

Alex Iwobi assist for Iheanacho’s second goal vs. Liberia

12. Team of the year

Akwa United- 49 votes✓ Winner

Enyimba- 9 votes

Super Eagles- 19 votes

Total:77

CC: Thegoodjoe icon4s Safarigirl Andrewbaba44 Drklever semid4lyfe lalasticalala

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...