Victor Osimhen Wins Nairaland Nigeria Football Fans Player Of The Year Award

Super eagles and SSC Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has won the Nairaland Nigerian Football Fans Player of the year award for the second time in a row. The former Lille hitman beat fellow super eagles forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Emmanuel Dennis to win the award in a poll conducted by football fans on Nairaland.
In the female category, Asisat Oshoala beat off competition from Chiamka Nnadozie and Rasheedat Ajibade to emerge the woman player of the year, while former Enyimba forward, Anayo Iwuala won the NPFL player of the year award for his exploits in the league. Akwa United were also voted the team of the year ahead of the super eagles and Enyimba FC.
The full list of winners:
1. Nigeria player of the year
Victor Osimhen 63 votes✓ Winner
Kelechi Iheanacho 11 votes
Emmanuel Dennis 6 votes
Total: 80
2. Nigerian female player of the year
Asisat Oshoala- 70 votes✓ Winner
Chiamka Nnadozie- 5 votes
Rasheedat Ajibade- 4 votes
Total: 79
3. NPFL player of the year
Anayo Iwuala- 40 votes✓ Winner
Olisa Ndah- 29 votes
Ojo Olorunleke- 7 votes
Total: 76
4. Most impactful new inclusion (2021)
Taiwo Awoniyi- 27 votes
Frank Onyeka- 47 votes✓ Winner
Kingsley Micheal- 3 votes
Total: 77
5. Best Ogedengbe goalkeeper of the year
Maduka Okoye- 59 votes✓ Winner
Ojo Olorunleke- 3 votes
Francis Uzoh- 15 votes
Total: 77
6. Stephen Keshi defender of the year
Zaidu Sanusi- 29 votes
Kevin Akpoguma- 10 votes
Ola Aina- 37 votes✓ Winner
Total: 77
7. Samuel Okwaraji midfielder of the year
Wilfred Ndidi- 50 votes✓ Winner
Frank Onyeka- 3 votes
Joe Aribo- 27 votes
Total: 80
8. Rasheed Yekini attacker of the year
Victor Osimhen- 55 votes✓ Winner
Paul Onuachu- 9 votes
Kelechi Iheanacho- 13 votes
Total:79
9. Most improved player
Taiwo Awoniyi- 50 votes✓ Winner
Kelechi Iheanacho- 25 votes
Frank Onyeka- 4 votes
Total: 79
10. Super eagles goal of the year
Alex Iwobi goal Vs Sierra Leone- 31 votes✓ Winner
Paul Onuachu goal Vs Benin republic- 13 votes
Kelechi Iheanacho second goal Vs Liberia- 28 votes
Total: 72
11. Best assist of the year
Alex Iwobi assist for Iheanacho’s second goal vs. Liberia
12. Team of the year
Akwa United- 49 votes✓ Winner
Enyimba- 9 votes
Super Eagles- 19 votes
Total:77
