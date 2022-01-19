Vigilante Caught Notorious Robber, Tarzan In Bayelsa, Accomplice Escaped (Photos)

Operatives of Bayelsa State Vigilante Service, have arrested a notorious robbery kingpin, Austin Jephthah popularly known as Tarzan who has been terrorising residents around Tombia roundabout.

Tarzan a suspected member of the Bobos Cult group hails from Azuzuama in Southern Ijaw LGA. He met his waterloo while robbing an unsuspecting commuter at the popular Tombia-Edepie roundabout area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

An accomplice to the suspect, one Tonero was said to have escaped after robbing a tricycle passenger.

According to reports, at about 9:00am on Tuesday, the suspect and his accomplice, Tonero boarded a public tricycle at Tinacious junction, heading towards Tombia Roundabout.

It was further learnt that the tricycle had a male passenger onboard already, and that immediately the tricycle moved, the suspect and his accomplice held the passenger at gun point and asked him to submit all his belongings.

It was gathered that they succeeded in robbing the passenger of his phone and cash, but luck ran out of them when they ordered the tricycle rider to stop but refused and drove them into the hands of operatives of the State Vigilante Operatives who were stationed at Tombia Roundabout.

After parking the tricycle, driver jumped out and raised the alarm that drew the attention of the vigilante that swiftly responded and chased the robbers who took to their heels to escape being apprehended.

However, one of the robbers armed with pistol managed to escape but Austin was not so lucky as he was caught after about a hundred-meter distance chase.

He has since confessed to the crime, other criminal acts he has succeeded in carrying out and gave vivid details of how he has been terrorizing Edepie – Agudama axis of the State Capital.

Drivers and commuters who recognized him confirmed that he is part of those who rob innocent citizens with guns in broad daylight, especially travellers at the Tombia motor park and it environs.

The Chairman Bayelsa State Vigilante Service, Hon. Doubiye Alagba, who handed over the suspect to the anti-cultism unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command, revealed that Tarzan is already on the wanted list of the vigilante outfit.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2022/01/vigilante-operatives-nab-notorious-robber-tarzan-in-bayelsa-as-accomplice-escapes-graphic-photos-video/

