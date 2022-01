Was Toke Makinwa the reason why most people didn’t watch the recently concluded Gulder Ultimate Search TV show…

Maybe, the organizers need to either bring back Chidi Mokeme or hire Frank Edoho to replace Toke Makinwa

A lot of people didn’t watch nor follow the show at all… They didn’t even know the show was still on, until the winner was announced on social media…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...