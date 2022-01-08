‘We Caught My 16-Year-Old Brother Smoking In His Room’

How Can I Help My Brother Out Of This Mess

Good afternoon nairalanders. As I’m typing this, my mum is not herself and she’s been crying since morning because she caught my younger one smoking in his room..

He locked himself in the room for a very long time and my mum decided to go check on him. After a while, he sprayed his room and opened the door.

The room was filled with this hard drug smell, she called me and we decided to check the room even though he denied ever smoking.. We saw a light brown paper that he probably tears from, a nylon containing something like sand and a lighter behind the toilet seat. Despite all this, he still denied it claiming the smell is probably from the next compound.

My brother just clocked 16 and he’s in SS2..

How can I advise and help him stop because I believe he was actually smoking even though he denied it?

