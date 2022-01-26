We Didn’t Endorse Tinubu As Presidential Aspirant – Miyetti Allah

Previous thread

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) says it has not endorsed APC national leader Bola Tinubu or anyone as a presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections.

“The attention of the MACBAN National Headquarters has been drawn to stories in the media claiming that we have endorsed the presidential aspiration of Senator Ahmed Tinubu. We want to make it clear that the association has not endorsed any candidate,” said MACBAN’s national secretary Baba Ngelzarma in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Miyetti Allah statement added, “Those who endorsed Tinubu are doing so as individuals, as MACBAN should not in any way be dragged into the politics of endorsement at this stage.”

The Fulani herdsmen association explained that the association respected the aspirations of all presidential aspirants, although it had not yet singled out an individual for support.

On Sunday, one of Miyetti Allah leaders, Ya’u Haruna, said, “We are also scanning the people showing interest in the presidential seat with Bola Tinubu leading because he was the one that intervened in our matter while he was governor of Lagos, and we had a crisis in Benue.”

He stated this after a meeting at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute in Abuja.

“Tinubu came all the way, got us on a round table and reconciled us, so, someone who could do this at that time, we believe can do more when he is at the helm of affairs,” added Mr Haruna.

On January 10, Mr Tinubu formally informed the incumbent president of his presidential ambition in 2023. The ex-Lagos governor, who spoke after a closed-door meeting with Mr Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said though he made his intention known to the president, he would continue to consult with Nigerians.

He dismissed the assertion that ”a kingmaker cannot become a king,” saying he would like to take over from Mr Buhari in 2023.

(NAN)



https://gazettengr.com/fulani-herdsmen-didnt-endorse-tinubu-as-presidential-aspirant-miyetti-allah/

