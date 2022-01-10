“We Have A Wedding To Plan”: BBNaija’s Tochi Proposes To His Girlfriend (Pix, Video)

“We Have A Wedding To Plan”: BBNaija’s Tochi Proposes To His Girlfriend, Chioma (Photos, Video)

Big Brother Naija star, Tochukwu Okechukwu, popularly known as Tochi has revealed that his plan of getting married as he made a marriage proposal to his lover, Chioma, IGBERETV reports.

Chioma is a professional dancer and entertainer known as ‘Beautifulchii’ on Instagram.

In the video shared on Tochi’s Instagram handle, Tochi got down on one knee while a love song by Chike ft Simi played on the background. He brought out an engagement ring, and she accepted as he put the ring on her finger.

Tochi captioned the video;

“To-chi 2022 loaded —— @beautiifulchii let’s go on this journey together! ❤️❤️

Ladies and Gentlemen we have a wedding to plan”

