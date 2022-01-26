We Have Acquired 3 More Trains For The Blue Line Rail Project – Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING NEWS: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today announced that the State Government has also acquired 3 more trains for the BLUE LINE Rail Project.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deKRCa_ZbNQ

