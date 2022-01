Nairaland gave me my wife!

June 8,2018, She commented on a post of mine on FRSC Recruitment Thread and as a sharp guy, the rest they say is now a beautiful story of Love.

We met on Nairaland through FRSC Recruitment page and we are married 4years after.

To a beautiful life filled with Joy, Happiness and Wealth.

I love you AdeMi @adejuliet

CC: @Lalasticlala

