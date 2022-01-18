Guinea-Bissau head coach Baciro Candé believes his side can claim a famous win against Nigeria in their Group D contest on Wednesday, reports.

Candé’s men need a win against the Super Eagles to boost their chances of securing a place in the Round of 16.

The Djurtus were held to a 0-0 draw in their first game against Sudan and agonizingly fell to a 1-0 defeat to Egypt in the second.

The Super Eagles on other hand have been flying in the competition, with impressive wins against Egypt and Sudan.

“Nigeria team is a strong team but we will try to play our game. In football we just need to believe in ourselves and fight for what we believe. We will focus on ourselves,” Candé told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Of course, we will try and take the game to Nigeria and with a little bit of luck we could win the game.

“Everyone know Nigeria is one of the best teams in Africa because of their quality but we will play our game. In every strong team there is a weakness. ”

Source: https://www.completesports.com/we-need-to-believe-guinea-bissau-boss-vows-to-go-for-win-against-super-eagles/

