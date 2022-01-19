JUST IN!!! “We Want Our Money Back” – Chinmark Investors Cry Out For Help | #IgbereTV

By Wisdom Nwedene

Some investors of Chinmark Group which claims to be a global conglomerate made up of subsidiaries that provide an opportunity to touch lives via the services she provides have cried that they need their money back following delays in payment of their “ROI”, ROP.

One of the investors who identified herself as Ifeoma Ogbu said “My 1m is stucked with Chinmark, nobody is telling us anything. I just hope God sees him through. That money is my life savings �������. Father Lord pls help me come out of this victorious”.

“My partnership with them ended 8th of January 2022. I didn’t receive ROI nor my capital. I’m not concerned about the ROI all I need is my capital.”

Another investor, Grace Tochi said,

“500k belonging to my immediate younger sister who has a child is there.”

“They promised this week, I am giving them till this Friday, if not is done, then my outburst will be crazy.”

Another investor, Anthony Patience vowed not to invest her money again following their inability to credit her account.

She said : “It’s well ooo all I know is that nothing on earth will make me invest my shishi to whosoever company,I rather dig ground and berry my money to avoid story that touches the heart, don’t know what’s happening to them again.”

Chinmark Group Replies With Threat

Meanwhile, the company has threatened that they will not tolerate all fabricated social media stories from non clients.

In a statement Signed by Barr Favour Ajuebor and obtained by IGBERE TV said

currently new changes in the affairs of the company and relevant additional government documentation are currently being processed for the smooth running of the partnership arm of Chinmark Group.

The statement reads,

“The attention of the Chinmark Group have been drawn to stories from different quarters concerning the partnership arm of the company.”

“There is currently new changes in the affairs of the company and relevant additional government documentation are currently being processed for the smooth running of the partnership arm of Chinmark Group.”

“We appreciate our clients for standing strong.”

“If you have not yet received your ROP or partnership funds kindly send a mail to info@chinmarkgroup.com with your details.”

“Henceforth, all fabricated social media stories from non clients will not be tolerated.”

SEC Warns Investors Of Illegal Activities Of FinAfrica Investment Limited (Chinmark Group)

Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria (“SEC" last month (December) warned the public of the illegal activities of Chinmark Group.

SEC in a statement obtained by IGBERE TV said FINAFRICA INVESTMENT LIMITED nor Chimark Group is registered by the SEC and the Investment Scheme promoted by these entities are also not authorized by the SEC.

The statement reads,

“The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria (“SEC" has been drawn to the activities of an Illegal Operator (FINAFRICA INVESTMENT LIMITED). The Company claimed to be an Investment Company that engages in Business Development in Commercial sectors of the economy and uses the funds in entities under Chimark Group.”

“The Commission hereby notifies the investing public that neither FINAFRICA INVESTMENT LIMITED nor Chimark Group is registered by the SEC and the Investment Scheme promoted by these entities are also not authorized by the SEC.”

“In view of the above, the general public is hereby WARNED that any person dealing with the within named Company in any capital market-related business is doing so at his/her own risk.”

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1412581/just-want-money-back-chinmark-investors-cry-help/

