We Will Support Tinubu Because He Helped Us When He Was Governor – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, has expressed their support behind the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, on his presidential ambition in 2023 general elections.

The Fulani leaders made this known after its meeting at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute, Abuja, on Sunday.

The meeting drew Fulani leaders from the 36 states and the FCT Abuja.

The Convener of the meeting and one time Chairman of the Jigawa chapter of MACBAN, Ya’u Haruna, explained that Fulani communities were now being enlightened on the 2023 general elections, on security and how to live in peace with themselves and neighbours.

He said: “Most of our grazing reserves have been taken over by those in power, to get these back, we have to also join politics and even contest for elective positions.

“Already and following our effort in sensitising our people, many now have their PVC cards and are only waiting for the election time.

“We are also scanning the people showing interest in the presidential seat with Bola Tinubu leading because he was the one that intervened in our matter while he was governor of Lagos and we had crisis in Benue.

“Tinubu came all the way, got us on a round table and reconciled us, so, someone who could do this at that time, we believe can do more when he is at the helms of affairs,” Mr Haruna noted.

The MACBAN leader lamented that many of the Fulani extraction in Nigeria were now seen as criminals even though many of them were not.

“We are not in any way saying there are no criminals that engage in kidnapping, cattle rustling, banditry and other crimes, but it must also be known that a larger percentage of our people live peacefully and conducting their legitimate businesses.

“We want to partner the federal, state governments and foreign donor organisations to establish schools so that our youths can be educated and put their knowledge to gainful use for national benefit,” he said.

He assured that consultations would continue among the Fulanis to see that peace is fully achieved and that his clansmen are treated with the dignity they deserved.

