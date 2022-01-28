‘What A Guy I Met On Facebook Did To Me On Iwo Road Ibadan!!! A Bitter Experience’

Good morning Nairalanders

There is this particular guy that I met on Facebook about two month ago in Facebook, we have been talking and he calls me almost everytime, he has tried to invite me to his house in osun state on different occasions but due to security issue I had to decline his invitation..

We planned to meet on Wednesday and he told me he was coming from osun state, so I told him to drop at Mr Biggs in Iwo Road Ibadan..

I stay at challenge so I had to #200 cab from there down to Iwo road, I was having about #1300 with me before leaving the house, I was already waiting for him for about 40minute before he showed up, he told me his car has fault and that he had to call his mechanic to fix the car for him, we sat down and talked.

During our discussion, he told me to please give him 1k to get something to drink, that he had forgotten his wallet in the car and his phone is off to make a transfer, I gave him and he ordered for soft drinks and meat pie..

Along the line, he told me he needed to make a call and requested for my phone so that he can direct the mechanic bringing down his car, I heard him calling and was directing the man down to Iwo road, all of a sudden he just went outside and before I could know it this guy has dissapeared with my phone and was just looking at him from afar..

I couldn’t shout as I was just looking like a fool because I don’t know what’s happening, I waited for about 1hr thinking he has gone to pick the mechanic, I tried calling my number but was switched off, he has gone with my phone and I don’t know his number off hand.

I had use the #100 left with me to buy recharge card and was left with nothing..

It was a bitter experience for me as I had to trek all the way from Iwo road to Olorunsogo, When I couldn’t continue with trekking I had to approach a lady to please help me out

with #100 after explaining my situation to her and she gave me #500 and wished me well.

I thank God it was not more than this, he only went away with my phone, what if he had used me for ritual?

Please ladies be careful about the kind of guy you hang out with, always take your time to know the person you are moving out with..

I had learnt my lesson, and have handed him over to God .

