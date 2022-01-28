‘What An Elderly Man Told Me About Marriage’

Today one Elderly Man that’s in late 80s came to my shop in the morning to patronize me . He was happy with me he bought a bottle of Hot drink and I offered a small bottle of dry Gin in appreciation and a New year gift.

He uttered some words of prayer for me , lastly he told me I’ll be great in my business that I will grow in heights . He advised me to be very careful in choosing a girl to marry that I shouldn’t pregnant a girl before going to see the parents and pay for bride price that I shouldn’t even have sex with her , that a woman I marry will determine if I’ll be more successful or encounter challenges in Life . I just dey reason the talk since morning.

This is spiritual I’m From Igbo and I strongly believe in Tradition this got to do with tradition think deep.

What do you guys think about it

