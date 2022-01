Do you believe in prayers and the miracles that come with it? If you do, what are the three things do you earnestly want God to do for you come 2022?

Mine are as follows:

* I pray for abundant wealth without begging.

* I pray for favor in all round.

* I pray for long life for me, my family and friends.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...