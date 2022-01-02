What Does “The Wages Of Sin Is Death” Really Mean?

Happy Sunday Nairalanders

Well, am sure we all are aware of the Bible verse that says “the wages of sin is death”

But to my knowledge,I find out that all humans must die and even some wicked people we know still live longer than the ones we call saints.

Sometimes, you will see some wicked people live so long till old age before they die and you will also see some kind hearted people dying young.

If the wages of sin is death,then why do this wicked people live long and why do we believe everyone will still die

I think there is more to this Bible verse than we see it

Please any one with good knowledge should explain.Thanks

