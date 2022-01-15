‘What Happened The First Time I Tried To Cheat On My Wife At A Relaxation Spot’

My wife left me December 18th during the festive period to her home town, til this moment I haven’t had sex. Trust me it hasn’t really been easy we can’t fight nature.

All the temptations at work and along the roadside when am on wheels my eyes are seeing.

So I decided to visit a popular relaxing spot this evening to while away time, ordered gulder to quench my taste… to my surprise they were girls displaying their markets.

At first I ignored, but body just did me one kind, I signalled one to come sit with me bought her drink and from there ask her how much she charge.

(Which she told me, saying she go do me well)

Then I had a war going on in my mind, hope you know say you be married man?.

Seriously I got married since 2019, I haven’t had another lady apart from my wife.

So we went to her room, I gave her money..she was about to pull her top.

I don’t know what got into me, I say “hi please don’t bother…..” She was surprised.

I went outside sweating…. the money I gave her didn’t pain me.

What pain me is am so ashamed of myself for even having that thought.

Even though I didn’t do the act, I feel like have cheated already for entering her room.

(This feeling didn’t come because she’s a prostitutes, I know I feel same way if it’s a normal lady)

So married men how do you confidently cheat on your wife without remorse?

