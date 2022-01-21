‘What I Did To A Female Friend That Brother Zoned Me’

We have been friends for years, people keep asking me if she was my girlfriend but I dismiss that even in her presence. I don’t hide my sex life with other girls from her, same way she don’t hide her activities with men from me. My friends kept calling me a fool for not sleeping with her, My body does not move when I’m with her, I see her as a younger sister cos she comes for advice .

She has not been in a relationship for one year now but she do go out with guys which she tells me.

On new year day. She was the second person I wished a happy new year after I finished speaking with my parents, she told me that she may come to my house that day.

I was already prepared to go out when she called me , she said I should suspend anywhere I was planning to go because she was coming to spend the day in my place. I suspended going out, went out and bought drinks for she and myself.

About 20 minutes that she came, she received a call , I heard her describing the name of my street, telling the person to stop in front of the house that she is upstairs at her friends place.

The next thing she did was that she picked up her hand bag and told me that , one of her male friends is taking her to watch movies in the Cinema. I did not say a word.

Then she said, I know say wetin I wan di now go vex you, I still did not say a word. She stood up and asked me how she looked, I told her beautiful ‘ She opened the door, Smiled and said to me, I will call you and left. I was angry but I held my anger.

The next day she called , I did not pick her calls, it went on for 3 days and I still did not pick. On the 4th day she came to my house with her female friend and I was siting with 2 other guys. She apologized in their presence and everyone blamed her.

She admitted she was wrong but I was only smiling, she thought I have forgotten what happened.

The next day she came to the shop again and met my colleagues whom I have told the story already, the blamed her and she apologized.

I later called her and told her that this year 2022, I will not keep female friends, it’s either we are fûcking or doing business. I told her that she should stop coming to my house , except she wants us to be fücking then she can be coming but if not she should only come to the shop for business purposes and nothing else.

Since I said that to her, she has been telling everybody that I hurt her by telling her not to come to my house.

Many guys have asked me to forget what happened and still allow her to be coming but I stood my ground and will never change my mind.

She told one of my colleagues that she has no feelings for me because she sees me as a brother. I asked them to tell me which of her fathers wife gave birth to me. We are two different tribes from 2 different states.

She saw me this evening and was still complaining that I hurt her.

Any girl that comes to my house now is either we have sex or don’t come.

