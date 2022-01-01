‘What I Did To A Lady I Was Crushing On’

There is this lady I liked. We met three months ago. Recently, she asked me to lend her 5k, adding that the money will be returned back in a week’s time.

I had the money, but I knew from experience that lending females money, especially the ones you’re crushing on is a waste of money. I declined and told her I wasn’t interested in her any longer.

4 hours later, one of my male friends asked me to lend him 10k, stating that he would repay in two weeks’ time. I sent him the money immediately.

Did I do wrong?

