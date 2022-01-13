‘What I Did When My Wife Denied Me Sex For 7 Months’

After marriage a lot of people do expect thing to just be fine,they don’t know, both couples have,another life challenges ahead of them, while some couples overcame their challenges another couples are planing to break up finally.

Since I discovered I married an Igbo Lady, and after one kid,I later learn were my mistake came from, my only mistake was that I did not set in mind another financial side were my wife would generate incomes, but am working on 3 ways i can generate petty petty income before my salary enters,no perfect marriage, but its how you use endurance to achieved the well beings of the marriage .a lot of times its after marriage that people realized their mistake despite all the marriage plans before the marriage.

When my wife started given me that attitude and excuses of am tired, leave me alone, pls stop, etc when I make advance at her, I tried to find out what is wrong, I called her attention to it politely, she told me that I was irritating her, so I quickly discovered an idle mind is the devils work shop, I tried my best in enrolling her in a catering school, she still continued in refusing me. I would pretend as if am forcing to rap her, but jokingly, she would scream rape!!! Playfully so I would stop.

Sometimes when I come back from work late or spend few times around while in the area, she would think I went to cheat, my wife is somebody that assumes especially when she saw u talking to any woman or greet, she would conclude in her heart that you guys may be dating.

After disturbing me that she wants to relocate to her own state so her business can flourish ,I called her mom to see if they can agree to it which she did, and after much advice from elderly men and woman I later came to my own finally conclusion after doing my + and – because not every advice one takes when seeking for advise ,I gave her some money to go spent time with her mom and what ever she decide she should let me know, I will be sending her some cash every months and the baby till she comes back to her senses.,they are now in the east and I stay in another state alone.

Na who sex help, another 3 ladies are disturbing to come visit me, but I decline them,I no wan cast my beloved marriage but soon i will answer them not now, especially now that am rushing and focusing to complete my house and put some tenant but all works and no play males jack a dull boy.

Now am more relaxed, marriage no b small thing o,its not a do or die affair ,don’t kill your self for those you can’t pls. A lot of woman change after having kids.

Since my wife left our conversion on phone is even better than when we stayed together. Sometimes you need to give a wife the opportunity to refresh them self as no woman wants to be tied own. Marriages get broken due to lack of refreshment, give your problem wife sense of refreshment, or let them miss you so they can know what they have.

