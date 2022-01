No need for epistle; after several job applications that I have done under the administration of our Darling governor of the Oyo State; I’ve not been lucky enough to be part of the beneficiaries despite different job recruitment exercise by the Oyo State government.

Now, I have decided to apply for the ongoing OYRTMA recruitment and as you can see; I have decided to use Governor Seyi Makinde as my No. 1 REFEREE, I hope am lucky this time.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...