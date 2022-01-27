‘What My Brother Is Doing To Me. Is It Fair?’

Good day all, please judge this matter and see if what my brother is doing to me is fine or not. I also need your advice.

I live with my senior brother. We are all managing life because we are struggling. He sell for person in the market while I am an apprentice. Last year November, I started learning fashion design and I am barely 3 months. So we agreed I will be the one refilling cooking gas always and buy other little things like salt, pepper, soap and so on while he’ll buy most of food items.

Since I cannot sew well yet, money does not flow my way so common but there is how my boss will send me to go deliver work to someone and the person will dash me N1000 or N2000 sometimes for my effort. Another way I make money is by amendment of clothes when i have. That is how I make little little money for survival. I have been refilling the gas as far as money is in my hand but this January, things are very tough that I hardly see N100 especially the last two weeks.

Because I don’t have money to refill gas, my brother is now eating from outside or sometimes borrow a neighbour gas to cook noodles and he will eat alone without minding if I have eat or not like what happened yesterday which i was very hungry, saying when I have money to refill gas, we will start cooking in the house again and I will eat. I have try to tell him I don’t have money these days but he is saying I’m hiding my money and be looking at his face. This is coming from a blood brother who is my senior.

Note: I am 23, SSCE holder. I decided to learn the trade after my attempts to go to university failed financially and otherwise.

Please is this alright because am beginning to keep malice with him.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...