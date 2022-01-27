‘What My Girlfriend Does With The Guy That Stays With Me That Annoys Me’

Am an introvert, so my girlfriend came around, am not the gisting type, I wish I was, so there is this guy that stays with me, the guy is cool, I have no problem with the guy, so the problem now is that, he is always gisting with my babe and whenever they are gisting, the 2 of them will laugh so hard, the thing come dey make me feel somehow, I will be outside, I go they hear the 2 of them dey laugh for inside house, I don’t know how to handle this situation, what will be the best thing to do here.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...