What You Should Do As A Father, So That Your Kids Don’t Love You Any Less

So I saw a thread earlier, and decided to educate husbands in the house how to play the home politics, just as adviced by my pastor’s wife.

My pastor’s wife thought me a valuable lesson. She legitly told us to be smart as husbands, when the kids did something wrong in your absence and your wife did not discipline the child, but waits for you to come back and discipline them, don’t. Make sure she disciplines them herself, otherwise your kids will think you are the wicked one and the evil one.

Don’t always give your wife all the money to buy things for the kids, take the children out to the market, buy them clothes, take them to the grocery store, buy the provision in their present. Let them know you are the one buying them. If you buy them shoes or anything, make sure they are aware that you are the one buying them. If you do all these, the kids will love you more. This is 2022, don’t allow your wife rob you of your years of labor when it’s time to reap.

You can add your own way of playing the family politics.

Please if this is front page worthy, kindly move to fp, so men can learn 1 or 2 this new year.

May our wives not take all our glory all in the name of I’m too busy in Jesus name. Amen

