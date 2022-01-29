What‘s That One Thing You Love That You Can Never Outgrow, No Matter Your Age?

Let’s have a quick one here.

Mine is Indomie.

I love noodles a lot. I’m still in my early twenties but I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of eating noodles.

Noodles must be on the menu of meals prepared in paradise

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...