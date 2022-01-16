What’s The Biggest Miracle You Ever Received From God?

Hello

whenever i recall that very traged day i was to write my physics xternal exams i all ways thank jahh…

2days before that paper,..i lost my dad.,and i was like mhen am i even going to sit for that paper??..

But i just gauged up,took my bath that morning went to school like nothing happend,when i knw fully well that am not prepared…anyways we sat in the hall and i was given my question paper and to GOD who made me,80% of the question wer calculations which i didnt prepare 4…

I prayed and did the little i know and i submitted…3mnths leta our resulths whr out and i had a CREDIT in physic..uptill today am still thanking GOD for his grace…

Share your experiences if you have any.

