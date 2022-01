I have finally made up my mind to stop smoking weed.

It no longer helps.

It has lost its magic.

The reward for quitting is worth it:

Healthy teeth… Clearer skin… Succulent lips… And a clearer mind.

There was a time weed served me. But not anymore, and it’s time to move on!

Not saying that weed is bad… Saying it’s no longer serving me as a creative.

Dear nairalanders, what’s your new year resolution?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...