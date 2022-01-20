When Last Did You Check Your Blood Sugar Level?

A couple of weeks ago, a thread hit the front page about a NL’s mom who’s diabetic and this has now affected her legs, and they are about cutting off the said leg.

What that NL doesn’t know is that, he’s at 50% chance of developing diabetes himself.

You are at 50% chance of developing diabetes if a parent is diabetic and the other 50% depends on your lifestyle. No, diabetes doesn’t affect only the elderly, you can develop diabetes at any age.

If you have a diabetic parent like that poster, while you can’t do anything about the hereditary 50%, you can do something about your lifestyle.

Here are some life adjustment I have made, that can help you as well.

1. Don’t drink �

2. Don’t smoke

3. Cut down or eliminate soft drinks

4. Reduce the carbs. If you are like me that love swallow, eat oatmeal swallow instead of Eba.

5. Exercise, it doesn’t have to be vigorous. I skip rope, 200-300 every morning.

6. Monitor your blood sugar level, it’s just N1k

Stay healthy.

