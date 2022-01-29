Which Android Phone Can He Buy With ₦120k?

Help Me Out And Suggest A Good Android Smart Phone, I can buy with 120k
I need 8Gb Ram Phone
Android Phone With 128Gb Rom
6,000 Battery Capacity
Good Camera (Front And Back Camera)
Faster Processer For Blogging Business
Help NaijaCover Out Please!
