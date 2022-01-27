Which Career Is Better, Flutter Programming Or Networking?

Good day Nairalanders

I am having career conflict and I need the guru on the platform to help me with their experience.

I tried learning python for data science in 2020 but on getting to machine learning I stopped because I hate calculation….

In January 2022, I enroll for flutter programming, but I couldn’t cope with the class cuz the teacher were teaching as if we are expert tho all other student are familiar with programming and has a solid background in JavaScript and other languages compare to me that I am totally new to programming, so I didn’t find it interesting.

Lately, I realize that I have interest in something physical that doesn’t involve programming, like networking (I am a cctv engineer) and hoping to take aws in the future. So I want to ask these in network field their experience, how easy is it in getting a job here in Nigeria and abroad?

What does the future and the market look like?

Comparing flutter programming (mobile app dev) to Network which one is better?

I have read enough on google but I want these in the field to give me hint from experience in any of the field

Thanks

