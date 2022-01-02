Which Job Offer Should I Go For?

Hello House,

Please I have a dicey situations here, can you give your input.

After concluding my youth service at Firm ABC in Lagos, the company wanted to retain me with a gross salary of 100k, but I don’t want the job, I am an engineering graduate with average skills and so much potentials. I hate the job just because of it’s description, it is base on trial and error and sometimes a lot of energy and effort is used to deliver some services, Moreover, the job is frustrating and tiring and also I don’t think I see any likelihood of carrier growth from that job; because as an engineer you are to work under the supervision of a registered engineer before you get COREN certification.

Then, company CDE gave me another offer for 70k Gross, and the company is Telecoms company and I see a lot of potential with this new company, though the pay is something else.

So, please I need some experts views, comments and recommendations; which one should I go for?

