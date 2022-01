A white lady was left in awe after a Nigerian told her the meaning of mugu, IGBERETV reports.

According to the woman, she was told that mugu means ‘good woman.’

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgtESEamGu4

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYtJ6YjrraK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

