White Lady Walks Away After Refusing To Marry Nigerian Man She Met On Facebook

White Lady Walks Away After Refusing to Marry Nigerian Man On Their Wedding Day (Photo, Video)

A Nigerian man has been left totally embarrassed after the white woman he intended marrying, abandoned him at the altar and walked away.

The incident happened in Bangladesh.

It was gathered that the Nigerian man met the Bangladesh woman on Facebook and she invited him over to the country.

After inviting him, they decided to tie the knot.

However, on the day of the wedding, the woman right there at the altar said she is no longer interested in marrying the Nigerian man.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFb8uYPoo-Y

