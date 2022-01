Mehn, I’ve been down for a while because of this. Invested a huge amount of money and the whole market carshed. I haven’t sold anything yet, and is not planning on selling any until the Cryptô prices bounce back again. Yet it has been going to and fro without any reasonable pump. Hope the market will recover soon.So who else here has been affected by the Cryptö crash? Share your experience. And if you have any meme concerning the crypto crash, share them too.

