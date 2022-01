For me I will go with Star Boy any day any time with Zulum as his running mate. Let’s have two Proffesors handle our affairs for the very first time.

A clarion Call beckons to Professor Yemi Osinbajo and posterity will judge him if he refuses to come out to declare his interest.

Anyways this is my personal choice… What about you? Who would you prefer to be Nigeria’s next president?

