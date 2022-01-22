Why Do Most Adults Hold Their Phones While Walking? (Photos)

This is just my personal observation but for a while, I’ve observed this trend and can’t really tell why. Even car owners or drivers, as soon as they stepped out of their vehicles, one of the first things they go for is their phones on their hands.

This is a global trend and not just among Nigerians along. Though, it’s called handset as most persons will argue, the meaning of the word “handset” doesn’t necessarily mean holding it all the time. Handset simply means a “Mobile Phone”.

Is the pocket or bags not good enough for keeping of phones? Even as I write this, I keep observing same scenario. You may make your research on this too if this hypothesis is valid or not.

What do you think is the reason?

