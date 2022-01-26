Why Do Nigerians Do These Things?

1. Why do we apologize before saying anything in Nigeria? Eg “please don’t be angry, where is First Bank located here?” “Abeg, no vex, where I go fit piss here?”

2. Why do we say ‘no problem’ or ‘no wahala’ when told to do sth after a conversation?

