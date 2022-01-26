Why Do Nigerians Do These Things?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

1. Why do we apologize before saying anything in Nigeria? Eg “please don’t be angry, where is First Bank located here?” “Abeg, no vex, where I go fit piss here?”

2. Why do we say ‘no problem’ or ‘no wahala’ when told to do sth after a conversation?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: