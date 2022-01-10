Why Do You Give Money To Your Mom Instead Of Your Dad?

This has been a worrisome issue for me.

Why do children prefer giving money to their mom instead of dad.

Your dad clothes, feeds, educate, houses and provides all financial needs for you as his child.

He also meets all needs of his wife and that of his relatives and in-laws.

So, ideally, he is supposed to be adequately compensated as the breadwinner instead of the mom.

But this is not the reality as most children only think of their mother.

What did our fathers do to deserve this?

Pls how can this unfair treatment be addressed?

