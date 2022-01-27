Why Does The US President Travel With So Many Soldiers And Cars To Other Countries?

We all know that US president is one of the most protected world leaders on earth, he travels to wherever he wants with armed security guards from US marines, FBI agents among other special forces.

US air force uses C-17 transport plane to carry the presidential limousine called the beast with several other vehicles to where he’s going ahead of his arrival.

The Beast has 8-inch armor plating and five-inch thick bulletproof windows, and Kevlar reinforcement for the giant Goodyear tires that are also run-flat. The cabin is sealed for the outside world for protection against a chemical attack and special foam surrounds the fuel tank in case of an impact.

Do you know any other world leader that travels with such large number of security men?

Can our own president travel to US with armed Nigerian soldiers? Will they be allowed?

