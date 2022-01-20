‘Why I Quit My Lagos Hotel Manager Job, Relocated To Abuja For Greener Pasture’ (Pix)

Abuja PR Assistant & Entrepreneur Emenalo Maryann Pledges More Impact In Business, Career

Abuja based Public Relations Assistant, Emenalo Maryann Ifeoma is not smiling this new year 2022 especially with efforts to up her ante in her image making career as well as her other business endeavours.

At the moment, she is the PR Assistant with AbujaPress Agency, a leading Brand Marketing And Public Relation Firm in Nigeria.

She has reiterated commitment to unravel the potentials within her to set the pace with the right approach as well as unlocking new business opportunities.

Emenalo, a Political Science graduate of National Open University of Nigeria in interaction with our correspondent recently said she will explore her rich contacts and endless opportunities in the society achieve her dream of taking her Public Relations career and business to a greater heights despite the competitive nature of the environment.

The Imo State born PR practitioner who has also transversed round the country, including Lagos, Port Harcourt and others in search of the greener pasture said it is time to galvanize her experience as a former secretary, chef assistant, hotel manager and now an PR expert and entrepreneur to make a significant impact in the society.

Among the places she has worked are Dachi Decor, a paint production company in Owerri Imo State where she was the company’s secretary and PA to the MD, Xiaomi Company where she was the organisation’s representative in Port Harcourt Rivers State, a chef assistant in Victoria Island, Lagos State as well as manager in Timeoak Hotel Lekki, Lagos and others.

While speaking to AbujaPress during her engagement interview she said ” I had to quit my hotel manager job and other contract affiliations to relocate to Abuja to seek for greener pasture, with the believe that as a political science graduate I have more chances in Abuja as the seat of power…. I don’t rule out going into politics but I have always had passion for media and Entrepreneurship”

As an entrepreneur, her brand Annie Ventures where she is the Chief Executive Officer is into Domestic and Industrial Cleaning, Interior and exterior Decoration, Logistics Services and General Supplies both in Lagos and recently operational in Abuja.

On whether there are plans to further her education, she said that is on the agenda as well.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/01/abuja-pr-assistant-entrepreneur-emenalo.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...