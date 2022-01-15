‘Why Is My Dog Like This? She Has Abandoned Me’

So I had this Local dog I love very well, I feed her all the time.

She eats whenever eat. She is so fresh unless you take a close look you won’t know it’s a local dog.

But during the Christmas holiday I travelled, by the time I came back my precious dog doesn’t stay In our apartment again, she now spends all her time at our neighbors, if I call her and my neighbors call her at the same time she will answer them first.

This dog has completely forgotten about me. Sometimes I will go pick her up there feed her and before I look again she has returned to our neighbors house.

So I ask my dad what could have happened and he told me they beat her when I travelled because she dog a hole in the backyard.

Please how do I draw my dog back to me

Please help me I don’t want to loose her.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...