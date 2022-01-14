Why Is My Father Not Dangote? — Tiwa Savage (Photos)

Songstress Tiwa Savage has possed a question that most of us have in our minds when it comes to money making asking why her father wasn’t Dangote or someone like him because making money isn’t easy.

Tiwa Savage is a very hardworking woman who despite all odds tries to provide for herself and her family but unfortunately, lost her father who is the right person to answer this question last year.

Tiwa Savage shared a photo of her tired face saying she has one more meeting to attend lamenting that it’s not easy looking for money then prayed to God to help her with this money making thing because it’s not as easy as it seems.

Igbere TV reports that she then posed the question asking why her father isn’t Dangote or something like that making it seem as if the kids of Dangote or rich people don’t work hard in making their own money even though they have a lot of privileges that others don’t.

Being the child of a rich parent doesn’t guarantee that you don’t have to work hard to get money of your own and making money doesn’t come as easy as it seems hence everyone even the rich sometimes lament over how hard it is to make money.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYtBScRrP2e/?utm_medium=copy_link

