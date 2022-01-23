“Why Should We Hire You?”

You begin by restating their problems back to them to show them that you understand it properly.

Because, let’s face it: human beings are selfish at heart, and we are only interested in how we can benefit.

Your potential clients/employers are doubly so because they would be paying for you out of their own pocket, so they want to be sure it’s ultimately in their best interests to do so.

So, restate the original problem as stated in the job description.

I know you have this problem, and because I have skill set A, B, and C, and I have been working in this niche for a while now so I’m quite proficient at what I do

You might be paying me X amount of money, but hiring me would save you Y amount of money from working with amateurs, or lazy people.

You might be paying me X amount of money, but hiring me would earn you Z amount of money.

You can track me over the next ninety days and I’ll prove to you why I’m the best hiring decision you have made.

Make a list of your achievements and accolades if you have them. Highlight the education and training you have taken (even if your best education was a free course on Udemy).

When talking about your skill set, make sure you discuss your relevant hard and soft skills in detail.

Cheers and good luck applying!

© Written by author, John Alabi

