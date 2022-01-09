Why You Must Be Baptised In The Name Of Jesus

Jesus sent His disciples into the world to do two things:

1. Preach the gospel

2. Baptise those that believe

Mark 16 vs 15-16

Every other thing is a bonus.

Do you believe in Jesus? Do you believe in the resurrection? Do you believe in the rapture? Then you must be baptised.

It’s written: He that believeth and is baptised shall be saved… Mark 16 vs 16

If you have the opportunity to be baptised and you refuse to do so, you are in disobedience of the divine mandate.

Baptism is like an announcement, like a heavenly paperwork for your salvation. Baptism shows that you have accepted that Jesus as your Lord and Personal saviour and you are switching from the old life to a Christ filled life. It’s an announcement to heaven that you have buried the old you who was headed to hell and you have been ressurected as a new man.

2Chorinthians 5 vs 17: If any man be in Christ, he’s a new creature, old things are passed away, behold all things are become new

It’s a switch from the old foundation to the foundation of Christ.

Baptism is a formality that breaks the legality devils especially foundational powers used to oppress you in the past, baptism breaks ancient inherited convenants. By the law of God, the person who came out of the water is a new man, the old man has been buried.

Have you been baptised?

If no, why? Why wasting time? Why permitting the devil to fight you? It doesn’t cost money. The only qualification according to the Bible is: He that BELIEVETH.

Do you believe in Jesus? Are you up to the age of accountability (12yrs)? You can be baptised today or tomorrow even, it’s really simple, reach out to your pastor or any Bible believing church and be baptized.

Have you been baptised?

If yes, were you baptised correctly?

Acts 4 vs 12: … For there is none other name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved. That is the name of Jesus.

Only baptism in the name of Jesus carries a convenant because Jesus is the way, the truth and the life and NO MAN can come to the Father except by Jesus. John 14 vs 6

The key to salvation is the name of Jesus, so when you are immersed into the water, the pastor must decree that you are being baptised in the name of Jesus, that name must be mentioned, that’s the key that will open the door to the new testament’s convenant.

The name of the Father, Son and the Holy Ghost is Jesus. The apostles all baptised in the name of Jesus. If you were not baptised in the name of Jesus, I’m sorry but you need to do it again, you need to get it right.

You that has been baptised in the correct manner, do you know that you have been set free from foundational curses and yokes?

Do you know that the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus has set you free from the law of sin and death? Romans 8 vs 2, the devil will take advantage and still bind you because you don’t even know that you have been set free.

Now that you know, take back your possession by force, make personal confessions with your mouth, decree that you are baptised and therefore you are free.

Tell the devil that you know that he’s a thief and a liar and he has overstayed his welcome, command every existing convenant and enchantment standing against you to break and believe it when you pray.

You’re like someone who has a million dollar inheritance and still doesnt know it. When you realise it, you go and throw out anyone illegally possessing your inheritance. The impostors will occupy and lord over your ingeritance because they know that you don’t know you own that inheritance. When you finally know and come to tell them that you know, they’ll deny it, call you names, but when the chips are down, you’ll see they have no official document over that inheritance.

It’s the same in the spirit, evil generational curses, sickness and diseases, yokes, demonic attacks have no place in your life when you believe and get baptised but until you realise it, they will keep staying there and keep oppressing you.

You have to be baptised correctly, realise the implication of your baptism and enforce your heavenly court order on the illegal occupants of your life.

Know your right in Christ and go tell those illegal impostors that you know your rights now and they have to leave. We overcome the devil by the blood of the lamb and by the word of our testimony Revelations 12 vs 11. Your verbal confessions are highly important and neccessary

Colossians 2 vs 1 – 15

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...